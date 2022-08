Corbin rushed six times for 23 yards and a touchdown and added five catches on five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Jets.

Corbin was active as both a runner and receiver in the contest, enabling him to total a team-leading 56 yards of offense. He got into the end zone for the second straight week, scoring on a one-yard plunge in the the third quarter. Corbin is on the bubble for a spot on the initial 53-man roster, but he's improved his odds with a strong preseason.