Smith (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against Washington, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Smith has been a constant presence in the Giants' lineup through the first half of 2020, appearing in all eight of New York's games while also logging seven starts. He's undergoing evaluation from the team's training staff and will now have to clear the league's concussion protocol before being eligible to return in a future contest. With Smith out, Levine Toilolo heads into the practice week as New York's No. 2 option at tight end behind Evan Engram.