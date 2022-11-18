Golladay (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Leonard adds that he believes Golladay will play. Even if Golladay suits up, he's likely to play a minimal role against his former team, as Golladay hasn't registered a catch since Week 1.
