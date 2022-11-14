Williams racked up nine tackles (five solo) and a half sack in a 24-16 Week 10 win over Houston on Sunday.

After racking up a season-high eight tackles in Week 8 against Seattle, Williams one-upped himself with nine stops in New York's first game back from its Week 9 bye. He combined with Dexter Lawrence on a sack of Davis Mills late in the third quarter, giving him 1.5 sacks over his past two games. Williams started slowly this season, but he's gaining some momentum as an IDP option with his recent strong performances.