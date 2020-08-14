Williams (hamstring) has been removed from the Giants' active/non-football injury list, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft hasn't lived up to his draft pedigree, but Williams could see an uptick in pass-rushing opportunities in 2020, given that he should play both tackle and end in the Giants' 3-4 alignment. The 26-year-old, who split last season with the Jets and Giants, logged 46 tackles and 0.5 sacks over the course of 15 games in the process.