The Giants elevated Humphrey from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Humphrey was also elevated each of the past two weeks and played a major role in the Giants' offense, logging 77 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 6 and 95 percent in Week 7. Darius Slayton (hamstring) is returning for Sunday's game after sitting out each of the past two weeks, so Humphrey will likely take on a lesser role, though he could still be the team's No. 3 WR option behind Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson. Since Humphrey has now been elevated three times, he'd need to be signed to the active roster in order to be active for New York on gameday again beyond this weekend.