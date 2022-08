Hudson has been signed by the Giants following a workout Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Tanner was cut by the 49ers on Tuesday and his quickly found a new home in New York. He spent his first two seasons with the Buccaneers and recorded 67 yards on five receptions across 20 games. In 2021 he suited up for just two games with the 49ers. He is now competing for a roster spot in New York.