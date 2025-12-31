Johnson (illness) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson missed New York's win over the Raiders in Week 17 due to an illness that continues to prevent him from taking part in practice. He'll have two more opportunities to resume practicing in at least a limited capacity ahead of the Giants' regular-season finale against the Cowboys on Sunday. If Johnson can't gain clearance to play Week 18, expect Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz to again lead New York's tight end position.