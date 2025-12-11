Giants' Theo Johnson: Another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (toe) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
This marks Johnson's second capped session to begin Week 15 prep due to a toe injury, giving him just one more opportunity to get back to full Friday, or else he'll be at risk of heading into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders. With rookie QB Jaxson Dart back under center in the Giants' last game Week 13 at New England, Johnson hauled in three of eight targets for 29 yards, which was his seventh outing in 13 appearances this season with fewer than 30 receiving yards.
