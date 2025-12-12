Giants' Theo Johnson: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.
Johnson upgraded to full practice Friday after limited sessions the previous two days. He should be ready for his usual near-every-down role, against a Washington defense that's allowing a league-high 8.7 yards per pass attempt.
