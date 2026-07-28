Giants' Thomas Fidone: Activated from active/PUP list

The Giants activated Fidone (foot) from the active/PUP list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fidone sustained a foot injury in late November of 2025 and underwent a cleanup procedure for the issue in early June. The tight end has recovered from the procedure and is all set to begin practicing with the team again. New acquisition Isaiah Likely is set to take the No. 1 tight end role, with Theo Johnson ready to do the dirty work as the secondary option. Fidone will battle with Chris Manhertz in camp for the opportunity to be included in 13-personnel sets during the 2026 season.