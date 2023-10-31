DeVito reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

DeVito entered Sunday's game against the Jets in the second quarter after Tyrod Taylor went down with a rib cage injury. While DeVito eventually played 50 of 75 offensive snaps, he almost primarily was a handoff artist, finishing Week 8 with minus-1 yard on 2-for-7 passing and four carries for 12 yards and one touchdown. As for the backfield, Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida combined for 41 rushes for 141 yards. There's a chance DeVito will be called upon to start Week 9 at Las Vegas with Taylor considered week-to-week, but Daniel Jones, the Giants' starting signal-caller when healthy, was cleared for contact Sunday, so he may get the nod if the team deems him able to handle the rigors of game action.