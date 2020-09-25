site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Greg Mabin: Placed on COVID-19 list
The Titans placed Mabin (illness) on the practice squad COVID-19 list Thursday, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Mabin will need to gain full medical clearance before returning to practice squad activities. The veteran cornerback appeared in nine contests with the Bengals last season.
