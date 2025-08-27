Mevis was waived Tuesday, Randy Lange and Eric Allen of the Jets' official site report.

Mevis was considered the underdog in the team's kicking competition after the Jets signed Nick Folk in July, and the team will indeed go with the veteran Folk to begin the season. Mevis has yet to kick in a regular-season NFL game, but injuries or struggles from kickers across the league could open up an opportunity at some point for the former UFL standout.