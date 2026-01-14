The 49ers signed Rucci to the practice squad Wednesday.

Rucci had a tryout with the team Tuesday, and the tight end has officially joined the practice squad in anticipation of the 49ers' divisional round matchup with the Seahawks. With starting tight end George Kittle (Achilles) suffering a season-ending injury in last Sunday's playoff win over the Eagles, Rucci will add depth to the position group. The 24-year-old is a strong candidate for elevation to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game against the Seahawks.