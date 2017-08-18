Isaiah Ford: Waived by Dolphins
Ford (knee) was waived/injured by the Dolphins on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Ford has still been recovering from knee surgery to repair his meniscus in early August. In a not-so-surprising move by the team, they will likely let him clear waivers before placing him on injured reserve.
