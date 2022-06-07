Beathard's recent groin injury isn't expected to require surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Beathard was carted off the practice field Monday after initially suffering the injury, but the backup quarterback appears to have avoided a significant issue. The 2017 third-round pick is the favorite to be Trevor Lawrence's primary backup in 2022, but his recent injury may give Jake Luton and EJ Perry an opportunity to compete for a larger role.
