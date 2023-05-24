Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was "impressed" by Ridley after the first practice of OTAs on Monday and said, "he's been here, he's been focused, engaged, doing the things we've asked him to do," Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

The 28-year-old was suspended for the entire 2022 campaign for violating the league's gambling policy and played in only five games during 2021 in order to focus on his mental health, but he now appears to be in top shape after being acquired by Jacksonville in November. Pederson also indicated Ridley has been active in the offseason program, which should put him in a strong position to establish an on-field rapport with QB Trevor Lawrence ahead of training camp.