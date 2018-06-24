Tinker (knee) was seen working with trainers on the sidelines during last week's minicamp, Mike Kaye of the First Coast News reports.

Tinker tore his ACL in training camp last summer and is steadily making his way back to the field. When healthy, the sixth-year long snapper will compete for a starting job in the Jaguars' Josh Lambo-led field-goal unit.

