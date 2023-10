Hamilton (back) will not make his season debut in Sunday's game against the Colts. Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars designated Hamilton for a return Thursday, but it looks like they are going to ease him back into the swing of things. He has a 21-day practice window to return, so there is no need to rush him out there. The 26-year-old nose tackle is expected to give the Jaguars' interior defensive trenches a notable boost upon his return.