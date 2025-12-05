Murray (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Murray was a full participant in practice during Week 14 , which has given the veteran safety a chance to be activated from injured reserve and return from a five-game absence due to a neck injury. If activated from injured reserve, Murray could be moved back into a starting spot at safety, especially with Andrew Wingard (concussion) ruled out.