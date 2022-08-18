Coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that he expects Robinson (Achilles) to be ready for Week 1 against Washington, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Pederson did also say the team wants to be cautious, which perhaps explains why Robinson hasn't yet progressed to full-speed 11-on-11s in practice. He'll be held out of Saturday's preseason game against Pittsburgh, but don't be surprised if the running back is back to full practice participation as soon as next week. It's hard to say what Robinson's Week 1 role will look like if he's deemed ready, as 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne is poised to lead the Jacksonville backfield after missing his rookie year with a Lisfranc injury.