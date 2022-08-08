Robinson (Achilles) is handling reps with the first-team offense at Monday's practice, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
Robinson, who remains in the process of recovering from a left Achilles tear, is taking first-team reps for the first time all training camp, a notable development after he sat out last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Raiders. It remains to be seen when exactly Robinson will be cleared for a return to game-action, but by all accounts his rehab is proceeding very well.
