Lambo (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

There is enough concern regarding Lambo's Week 15 status that the Jaguars added fellow kicker Kai Forbath to their 53-man roster. Of course, given the state of Jacksonville's offense, neither kicker is a high-percentage fantasy option.

More News
Our Latest Stories