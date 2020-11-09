Shenault (hamstring) received good news from his MRI on Monday and has a chance to suit up in Green Bay on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Shenault was ruled out during Sunday's loss to the Texans, but it looks as though the Jaguars have reason to believe he could return after just a one-game absence. Wednesday's first official injury report of the week will provide a more tangible update on the rookie second-round pick's health. If Shenault does manage to return Week 10, it looks like he'll operate with Jake Luton under center rather than Gardner Minshew (thumb).