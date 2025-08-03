Jaguars' Levi Wallace: Signed by Jags
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jaguars signed Wallace on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Wallace has played seven NFL campaigns between three different teams. He was with the Broncos last year, tallying 28 tackles and two defensed passes over 13 regular-season contests. Wallace gives Jacksonville's secondary a reinforcement with cornerback Montaric Brown (leg) out for the remainder of training camp and potentially for the beginning of the regular season.