Armstead had a seven-yard carry during Sunday's 40-26 loss to Kansas City.

Sunday wasn't an ideal start for Armstead as Jacksonville fell behind by multiple scores early, necessitating a surprisingly efficient passing performance from undrafted rookie Gardner Minshew, who came in after Nick Foles broke his clavicle. Look for the Jaguars to help out their young passer with better balance in the coming weeks, which should create opportunities for Armstead behind starter Leonard Fournette, who has had plenty of battles with injuries and ineffectiveness during his two plus seasons. Houston, a stout run defense from 2018, awaits in Week 2.

