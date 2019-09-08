Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Gets single touch
Armstead had a seven-yard carry during Sunday's 40-26 loss to Kansas City.
Sunday wasn't an ideal start for Armstead as Jacksonville fell behind by multiple scores early, necessitating a surprisingly efficient passing performance from undrafted rookie Gardner Minshew, who came in after Nick Foles broke his clavicle. Look for the Jaguars to help out their young passer with better balance in the coming weeks, which should create opportunities for Armstead behind starter Leonard Fournette, who has had plenty of battles with injuries and ineffectiveness during his two plus seasons. Houston, a stout run defense from 2018, awaits in Week 2.
More News
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Opportunity knocks•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Totals 17 yards•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Cleared from concussion•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Could make preseason debut•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Back at practice Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Sits out against Eagles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...