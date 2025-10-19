Hunter caught eight of 14 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the Rams.

The rookie two-way player hauled in his first career TD on a 34-yard toss from Trevor Lawrence. Hunter set new personal bests in catches, yards and targets in the performance, and his volume increase came as Brian Thomas (shoulder) checked in and out of the lineup in the second half. The Jaguars will be on bye in Week 8, but if Thomas' injury proves to be serious, Hunter could be headed for significantly elevated volume in the second half.