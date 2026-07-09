Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Likely to be eased back in

Though Hunter (knee) is on track to participate in training camp, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union relays that the CB/WR's snaps will likely be managed early on.

As O'Halloran notes, Hunter will be seeing his first team work since Oct. 30, 2025, so the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft figures to be eased back into the mix as he rebounds from an LCL injury. As the coming campaign approaches, the Jaguars plan to utilize Hunter as both a cornerback and wideout, with the 23 year-old's fantasy lineup utility in formats that don't factor in IDP stats hinging on what sort of workload he's able to carve out in a crowded Jaguars' pass-catching corps that also includes fellow WRs Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington, as well as TE Brenton Strange.