Jalin Moore: Waived by Jets
Moore (ankle) was waived by the Jets on Tuesday with a non-football injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 24-year-old spent the 2019 season on the Non-Football Injury List, and it appears he's not fully recovered from the issue. Moore likely will revert to the NFI list, assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers.
