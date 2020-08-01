Moore was placed on the reserved/retired list Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
This is an interesting case, as the reserved/retired list has been discussed in NFL circles as a way to get around the league's finite COVID-19 related opt-out language, allowing for a player to "unretire" and play in the same season if they aren't necessarily ready to commit to truly opting out of the 2020 campaign. That being said, Moore did spend all of 2019 on the NFI list, so this could have more to do with football-related circumstances as opposed to COVID-19.