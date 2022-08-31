The Commanders signed Patterson to their practice squad Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Patterson had a solid preseason, rushing 16 times for 63 yards while catching five passes for 47 yards, but he failed to make the initial 53-man roster. With Brian Robinson (lower body) out for the foreseeable future, it's possible Patterson sees an elevation as early as Week 1.
More News
-
Jaret Patterson: Waived by Commanders•
-
Commanders' Jaret Patterson: Stars in preseason finale•
-
Commanders' Jaret Patterson: Part of crowded backfield•
-
Football Team's Jaret Patterson: Returns to backup role•
-
Football Team's Jaret Patterson: Totals 98 yards•
-
Football Team's Jaret Patterson: Poised to start•