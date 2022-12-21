Minnesota worked out Williams on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Williams went undrafted in April and subsequently signed to Philadelphia's practice squad. He was placed on the Eagles' practice squad injured reserve list in October and was then cut in November, but he appears to have regained his health given his ability to work out Tuesday. The Vikings could be in need of offensive-line depth with Blake Brandel (knee) on IR for the remainder of the regular season after getting hurt in Week 14.