The Patriots reverted Webb to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Webb was elevated ahead of Sunday's wild-card win over the Chargers but was ultimately a healthy scratch for that contest. The elevation was his first of the campaign. He was likely elevated as insurance in case Kayshon Boutte (who was dealing with a hamstring injury) couldn't suit up, which didn't end up being the case. It would almost certainly take an injury in the Patriots' receiving corps for Webb to be elevated again for the divisional round next Sunday.