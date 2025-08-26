Tennessee waived Jefferson on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Jefferson looked pretty good in limited opportunities during the preseason, rushing nine times for 59 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for an 11-yard gain. However, Tennessee decided it doesn't have room for the 25-year-old on its initial 53-man roster. Jefferson is a candidate for the Titans' practice squad if he clear waivers.