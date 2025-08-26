Jermar Jefferson: Cut by Titans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tennessee waived Jefferson on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Jefferson looked pretty good in limited opportunities during the preseason, rushing nine times for 59 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for an 11-yard gain. However, Tennessee decided it doesn't have room for the 25-year-old on its initial 53-man roster. Jefferson is a candidate for the Titans' practice squad if he clear waivers.
More News
-
Titans' Jermar Jefferson: Efficient in final preseason game•
-
Titans' Jermar Jefferson: Catches on with Tennessee•
-
Jermar Jefferson: Lands back on practice squad•
-
Lions' Jermar Jefferson: Three carries in win•
-
Lions' Jermar Jefferson: Elevated for Week 17•
-
Jermar Jefferson: Reverts to practice squad•