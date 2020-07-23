The Jets could design some packages to put Berrios on the field more often this season, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Released by New England last preseason, Berrios caught on with the Jets and played all 16 games, averaging 11.4 yards on 21 punt returns but catching only six passes for 115 yards. He did show some potential in his limited playing time on offense, but there's only so much room for growth for a slot specialist on the same team as Jamison Crowder. Given their potential shortcomings at the outside receiver spots, the Jets could try a few different tricks to put Crowder and Berrios in the slot at the same time, including four-receiver sets or lining up TE Chris Herndon on the perimeter. Even so, it's hard to imagine Berrios pushing for mainstream fantasy utility in any scenario that doesn't involve a Crowder injury.