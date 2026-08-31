Coach Aaron Glenn confirmed Monday that Klubnik will open the season as the Jets' backup quarterback behind Geno Smith, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The Jets cut both Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe over the weekend, leaving the rookie Klubnik as the lone quarterback on the roster behind Smith. Glenn said Monday any additions to the quarterback room would come in the form of a practice-squad signing. Selected in the fourth round of the 2026 Draft, Klubnik completed 21 of 34 preseason pass attempts for 197 scoreless yards and one interception.