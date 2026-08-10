Jets' Cade Klubnik: Unofficial backup

Klubnik was named the No. 2 quarterback on the Jets' unofficial depth chart for Monday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

The fourth-round rookie out of Clemson seems to have the lead in the quarterback competition with Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook. Klubnik completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,943 yards as a senior for Clemson, posting a 16:6 TD:INT ratio in the process. As of now, it looks like Klubnik will likely see the most snaps in Friday's preseason opener against the Buccaneers.