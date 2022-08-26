Reed didn't practice Sunday due to knee soreness, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh wouldn't rule him out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Saleh said it's not a significant injury, but it's something the team needs to monitor. Reed previously dealt with a hamstring injury and hasn't appeared in either of the Jets' first two exhibition games. He signed a one-year deal with New York this offseason and is projected to be a starting cornerback after posting 78 tackles and two interceptions across 14 games with Seattle last year. However, if the 2018 fifth-round pick continues to miss time, he may have a reduced role with his new team to start the 2022 campaign.