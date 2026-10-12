Bailey recorded seven tackles (five solo), including 3.0 sacks, during the Jets' 17-12 win over the Browns on Sunday.

The Browns' offensive line had trouble containing Bailey and the Jets' pass rush Sunday, with New York sacking Deshaun Watson eight times. Three of those sacks were credited to Bailey, two of which were on third down and forced the Browns to punt on the next play. Week 5 was the performance that the Jets were hoping to see out of the second-overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Bailey is up to 5.0 sacks through five regular-season games, which leads the Jets and is tied with DJ Wonnum for fourth-most in the NFL behind Will Anderson (7.5), Greg Rousseau (6.0) and Dallas Turner (5.5).