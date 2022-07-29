Moore feels more comfortable heading into his second season and is ready to take a second-year leap, Jared Greenspan of the New York Post reports.

Moore was still getting used to the NFL level as a rookie, yet he still managed to lead the Jets in receiving yards despite playing just 11 games. He expects to be even better in his sophomore season and even feels comfortable enough to give rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson tips, both on and off the field. "I had to go experience it," Moore said of playing at NFL speed last season. Now, he feels ready to excel: "I'm waiting, I'm ready for the game."