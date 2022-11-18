Moore could be in line for an expanded role Sunday in New England, as Ethan Greenberg and John Pullano of the Jets' official site report that Corey Davis (knee) will miss a third consecutive game.

Davis' previous absences didn't lead to increased volume for the disgruntled Moore, but perhaps New York's Week 10 bye gave Moore an opportunity to clear his head. He'll have another opportunity to contribute in Week 11 for a Jets receiving corps that lacks weapons besides fellow young wide receiver Garrett Wilson in Davis' absence. Moore hasn't recorded more than 53 yards in a game this season after topping that mark in four of his last six games as a rookie.