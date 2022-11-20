Moore caught two of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots.

Moore made consecutive catches of 13 and four yards in the two-minute drill late in the first half, but that was the extent of his involvement on offense. He was the last player to touch the ball in the loss, making the curious decision to run out of bounds after a nine-yard kickoff return with no time on the clock. Moore's first two catches since Week 5 represent a small step in the right direction for the wide receiver heading into a Week 12 home game against the Bears.