Wilson (ankle) won't practice Sunday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Wilson turned his ankle during Thursday's practice and remains sidelined. Head coach Robert Saleh initially said the wideout should be okay and is considered day-to-day. Despite it presumably being a minor issue, it's not surprising to see the Jets take a cautious approach with the 2022 first-rounder, who caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns across 17 appearances as a rookie.