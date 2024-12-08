Wilson caught seven of 10 targets for 114 yards in Sunday's 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Wilson beat Jalen Ramsey for a 35-yard catch on fourth down in the second quarter, and Isaiah Davis scored a 17-yard rushing touchdown on the very next play. The star wide receiver tacked on a 42-yard catch on the second play of the second half and ultimately finished with five more receiving yards than Davante Adams to lead the team. This was a welcome turnaround for Wilson, who had just 100 receiving yards over his previous three games combined. Wilson will have a nice opportunity to build on this performance in Week 15 against the beatable Jacksonville secondary.