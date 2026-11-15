Wilson (concussion) reportedly cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Bills, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Wilson sat out last Sunday in Kansas City due to a concussion that he sustained one week prior, but he was able to practice fully Friday before being listed as questionable for Week 10, signaling that he was closing in on completing the protocol for head injuries. Following Rapoport's report, that seemingly has come to pass, and his status for Sunday's matchup will be clarified about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.