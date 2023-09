Zuerlein (groin) made his only field-goal attempt from 52 yards away and converted his lone PAT attempt in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Zuerlein didn't miss a beat in his return after missing the previous game due to a groin injury. Wet conditions didn't deter the veteran kicker on a 52-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter. New York's averaging just 14.0 PPG, so Zuerlein's opportunities will likely remain limited moving forward.