Zuerlein didn't attempt a field goal or PAT in Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills.

After accounting for all of the Jets' points over the previous two games with six field goals, Zuerlein didn't get off the bench in the team's Week 11 loss. New York's lone touchdown reduced the deficit to 16-6 in the second quarter, so the Jets went for two in hopes of making it a one-possession game. Zuerlein will hope to be busier when the Jets return home in Week 12 to host the Dolphins.