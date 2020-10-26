Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Crowder (groin) is being evaluated, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Crowder was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's loss to the Bills, before being downgraded to doubtful and ultimately ruled out. The downward progression of Crowder's injury tag could indicate that he suffered a setback while working to recover from his groin injury. With Breshad Perriman in the concussion protocol, the Jets' receiving corps could be severely undermanned at Kansas City in Week 8 if Crowder isn't able to make a quick recovery.