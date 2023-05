Guidry was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Guidry was waived by the Falcons on Monday after signing with the team in January. The 24-year-old played with the Jets in 2020 and 2021, appearing in a total of 28 games, before heading to Las Vegas for the 2022 campaign and suiting up four times before being let go. He'll likely be working to earn a depth role in New York's secondary.